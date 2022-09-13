Paul Roger Rocheleau

Rocheleau, Paul R. - Age 80 of Swartz Creek, MI and Naples, FL died September 6, 2022 of natural causes. He was born November 11, 1941 in Saint Albans, VT, the son of Artheleme and Yvonne (Jette) Rocheleau. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving as a firefighter during the Vietnam War. Paul retired from General Motors in 1996. Paul was living out his lifelong dream by residing in Florida for the past year where he took his family for many vacations. He was welcomed by everyone he met sharing his quick wit and displaying his prowess playing cards. Surviving are his four children, Vincent (Desiree) Rocheleau of Metamora, Shelly Bouza of Swartz Creek, Christine Anderson of Fenton, and Anthony Rocheleau of Bonita Springs; 10 grandchildren, Brent, Amanda, Noah, Ashley (Reshuad), Jason, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Samuel, Megan, and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Calianna and Julian; four siblings, Roger (Deborah) Rocheleau, Rita Johnston, Irene Wizynajtys, and Laurette (Russ) Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Lillianne on July 22, 2005. They are now reunited in Heaven. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Interment will follow at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Flint. Visitation will be held 1 - 7 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the funeral home. As he was living with Parkinson’s disease, those desiring may make memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/). Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

