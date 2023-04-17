St. Albans--Paul Racine, 71, of Georgia, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at North West Medical Center.
Paul was born on Jan 4, 1952 in Adams, Massachusetts, and was a son of Lois (Mayhew) and Donald Racine.
He married Rosemary Leonard on July 13, 1974 in St. Agnes Church in Dalton, Massachusetts.
Paul was a truck driver most of his life. He had worked for Consolidated Freightways and Yellow Transport. In later years, he had also been employed by Choiniere Family Farms and Gardner Supply Company. Paul enjoyed hunting, Especially in Montana. He enjoyed the hunt of white tail deer, mule deer and elk. He enjoyed the outdoors and being a guide. He was also an avid triathlete. He was the cyclist in team triathlons.
He is survived by: his wife of 48 years, Rosemary Racine; his children, Jim Racine and his wife Stephanie of Franklin, Jason Racine and his wife Sara of Ennis, Montana and Michael Racine and his partner Katelyn Thompson of Fairfax; his grandchildren, to whom he was known as “Pep”, Nicholas, Taylor, Abigail, Samuel and Raelyn; 3 siblings, Diane Wyman, Thomas Racine and Jon Racine all of Adams, Massachusetts.
He is predeceased by his parents, Lois and Donald Racine.
On behalf of the family, we would to thank the Hematology Units at the University of Vermont Medical Center and Boston Medical Center for their love and care.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 1-3PM with a prayer service said by Father Feltz at 3PM in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center, Milton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the advancement of medical sciences or a donation to betterment of fish and wildlife services. www.minorfh.com
