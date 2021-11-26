Paul R. Hemond

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 500 feet, and 4 to 7 inches above. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. In addition, the heavy wet nature of the snow may bring down some tree branches, resulting in isolated power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times, will continue through this evening and then begin to taper off late tonight into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&