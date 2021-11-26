RICHFORD – Paul R. Hemond, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home in Richford with his loving wife at his side.
Paul was born in St. Albans on September 26, 1949 to the late Edward Hemond Sr. and Rose (Smith) West.
He graduated from Richford High School in 1968 and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After returning home from the service, he began his career at Blue Seal Feeds in Richford. He worked there for nearly 40 years and retired in 2011, still holding the record for grain bags carried across the warehouse floor – 2 bags on each shoulder, and one in his teeth! Paul was always a competitor and throughout his life he bowled, played baseball, softball, darts, and many card games – he always looked forward to his weekly games with his friends Jeff & Nancy.
Paul flourished when he was around his family. He loved family gatherings at which he could either be found at the food table, or playing his guitar with a small crowd around. Paul took pride in everything he did and was very handy around the house. His woodpile was always the neatest, his lawn was always immaculate, and his willingness to help you on a home project was a given. He also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, and his Westerns, and he spent many days fishing on Lake Carmi.
Paul is survived by his wife, Judy Hemond of Richford; two children, Michael Hemond and his wife Tracey of Richford, and Wendy LeClaire and her husband Jason of Richford; step-children, Nicholas Longley and his significant other Michelle of Tamworth, NH, Chad Longley and his significant other Katie of Swanton, and Caleb Longley and his significant other Leah of Franklin; grandchildren, Brett and his significant other Nicole, Chelsea and her significant other Thomas, Brady and his wife Justine, Shawnie, Brandon, Derek, Alex, Benjamin, Avri, Autumn, Serena, Peyton, Ryelee, Kamryn, Liam, and Carson; great grandchildren, Bella, Leah, Kendra, Kyrie, and two more on the way; siblings, Edward “Buddy” Hemond and his wife Vicki of Swanton, Darlene Gregoire and her husband Mark of Richford, Angela Paquette and her husband Ronnie of Richford, and Richard West and his wife Kristi of Cape Coral, FL; a brother-in-law, Gilbert Tremblay of Swanton; many nieces & nephews; and his beloved granddogs, Finn & Keyanna. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his son, Robert “Robbie” Hemond; his step-father, Lynwood “Chick” West; and his sisters, Marie Tremblay, and Rita Howard.
Friends and family are invited to Paul’s life celebration to include the following events. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.