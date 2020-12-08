GEORGIA – Paul Michael Cadieux, a lifelong resident of this community, passed away at the UVM Medical Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Born on March 28, 1955, in St. Albans, he was the son of Carita (Rocheleau) Cadieux and the late Roger Napoleon Cadieux. Paul was 65 years old.
Paul was a 1973 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, and for the past many years, he and his twin brother, Peter, have operated the family farm.
Survivors include his mother, Carita, of Georgia; his brothers and sisters, Robert and Rachel Cadieux of Georgia, Ronald Cadieux and Karen Jarvis of Sheldon, Jacqueline and Wayne Waninski of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Randall and Maggie Cadieux of Georgia, Judi French and Matt Nolin of Georgia and Julie and Jeff Smialek of Wesley Chapel, Florida; his brother-in-law, Robert Weeks; his nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Peter LaForge, Saundra and Kevin Badger, Krista Cadieux and Craig Parks, Carmen and Frank Wagner, Lianne and Matt Frechette, Gregory and Robin Cadieux, Scott and Heather Cadieux, Brad and Tania Cadieux, Nicole Cadieux and Brian Nickel, Brian Duchesneau, Tori and Leigh Lamphere, Christopher and Heather Cadieux, Jessica and Christopher Dalecki, Heather and Dayton Brown, Jr., Brittany and Daren Rivard, Carita French and Christopher Jette, Olivia Smialek and Coby Pierce and Allison Smialek, as well as many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paul was pre-deceased by his father, Roger, on July 24, 2016, his twin brother, Peter Cadieux on September 5, 2018, sister, Susan Weeks on December 14, 2015, nephew, Jonathan R. Weeks, and brother-in-law, Michael Duchesneau.
There will be no public calling hours.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will be in the spring at the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
COVID restrictions will be followed.
Paul’s family asks that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to the Ascension Parish, P.O. Box 7, Fairfax, Vermont 05454 or masses to be said at Ascension Parish or Holy Angels Parish.
Assisting the Cadieux family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
