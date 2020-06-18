ESSEX JUNCTION — Paul “Lefty” A. Tarte, a longtime area resident, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center.
Born in St. Albans on February 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Lucien A. and Doris (Rocheleau) Tarte. Lefty was 77 years old.
Lefty was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. During his high school days he spent his spare time working on the Branon’s farms in Fairfield and became a familiar face to their family. After graduation, he began his 30-year career working for the IBM Corporation in Essex Junction. After retiring in 1996, he was a long time communicant at Holy Family Parish in Essex Junction.
Lefty played softball for various men’s leagues in the area. He so loved his sports. He was also an avid sports fan and followed UVM hockey and basketball for many years. He was also a longtime associate with the Special Olympics of Vermont.
Survivors include his wife, Helen (Schmaldienst) Tarte of Essex Junction; their son, Peter of Essex Junction and his two step-sons, Jeff Brooks (Peggy) of Colchester and Gary Brooks (Penny Gillander) of Colchester, as well as three grandchildren, Kyle Brooks, Casey Brooks (Heather Bonohoom) and great- granddaughter Ali and Kelly Ziner (Dan) and great-granddaughter, Abby.
Lefty is also survived by his sisters Pat Flanagan (Mike) of St. Albans, Barb Parent (Pierre) of Enosburg and Sandi Bushey (Tom) of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive — Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495 or the Special Olympics of Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive — Suite 2, South Burlington, Vermont 05403-6015.
The protocol for social distancing will be observed. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and please follow directions of the funeral home staff.
To send Lefty’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.