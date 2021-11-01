NEWPORT – Paul L. LaFlam aka “Joe” passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home in Newport, Vermont.
He was born in St. Albans on March 15, 1953 to Clarence & Irene (Lamonda) LaFlam.
Joe lived most of his life at his childhood home in Enosburg Falls, VT and the last few years at area care homes, finally settling in Newport. A heartfelt thanks to all his caregivers and friends over the years. Joe made many friends over the years and a special thanks needs to go out to his longtime buddy Jeff Jewett “Mumley”, and also his many friends at Franklin Foods, Joe’s favorite hangout.
Special thanks also need to go out to John and Dorothy Bolduc of the Napoli Home in Sheldon, VT and Brenda Hall aka “Dorothy” and Josh of Swanton, VT for their compassionate love and care.
Joe leaves behind his mother, Irene LaFlam who now resides at Franklin County Rehab in St. Albans; three sisters, Diane Paradis and her husband Henry of Alburgh, Nancy Lavery and her fiancée Gerry of Swanton, and Connie Loiselle and her husband Norman of Swanton; one brother, Stephen LaFlam and his wife Patricia of Plattsburgh, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his father, Clarence LaFlam.
Friends and family are invited to Paul’s Life Celebration to include a graveside memorial service at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Berkshire Center Cemetery, Reservoir Rd., Berkshire, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Joe’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
