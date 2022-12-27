Paul E. Ainsworth Jr., 92, of AuSable Forks, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh.
He was born in Woodbury, VT, October 29, 1930, the son of Paul, Sr. and Arlene (Ross) Ainsworth. Paul was the first of 5 children. His siblings included Mary Ann, Mary Jean, Wendall and Ralph Ainsworth.
Paul married Wanda Grassette of Hardwick, VT and raised 2 children, Terri & David. Paul served his country from 1951 until his retirement in 1990. US Army active Duty 1951 - 1954 (France), VTARNG 1955 - 1990. 39+ years.
After his retirement he was recalled to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He was awarded Meritorious Service Medal/National Defense Service Medal (2 Awards), Armed Forces Reserved Medal (3 Awards), Army Reserve Components Medal (5 Awards), Army Service Ribbon/ Vermont National Guard Duty Ribbon (9 Awards), & Vermont National Guard Service Ribbon (6 Awards).
While serving his country Paul enjoyed spending his off hours with his family and friends. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing, especially with his grandkids, Jake, Jen and Joey. Even after his retirement from the VTARNG he continued his life of service by volunteering and working with VT Fish & Wildlife Department as an instructor for hunting, bow hunting and trapping.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life. He spent countless hours with them just enjoying their time together.
Paul was an active lifetime member of both the VT Trappers Association as well as the Masons of Caspian Lake Lodge No. 87 F & AM, Hardwick, VT.
Left to cherish Paul’s memory and legacy are, his daughter, Terri Ovitt and her husband Craig Ovitt of AuSable Forks, NY, son, David Ainsworth and his wife Linda Ainsworth of Rivesville, WV, grandson, Jake Ainsworth and his wife Amanda Ainsworth of Bakersfield, VT, grandson, Joey Ainsworth and partner, Liza Campbell of Derby, VT, and granddaughter, Jen Atherton and her husband Luke Atherton of Springfield, VT, and his great-grandchildren, Maleiaha, Jaxton and Aurora.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Wanda, daughter, Penny Sue Ainsworth, brother, Ralph Ainsworth, and step-granddaughter Heather.
Burial with Military Honors accorded will be in the spring of 2023 at Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick, VT.
Donations in memory of Paul E. Ainsworth, Jr., can be made Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, c/o Activities Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To make a floral purchase, offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Paul E. Ainsworth, Jr., please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
