Paul Andrew Bagalio, Sr

Paul Andrew Bagalio, 90, recently of Williamstown but better known as a resident of Horn of the Moon, East Montpelier, died very peacefully on December 11, 2022 with his loving daughter, Grace, by his side for comfort and company.
Born September 16, 1932 to Pat and Dorothy (Wells) Bagalio in Northfield, Vermont. They moved to Montpelier where Paul attended school until graduating from Montpelier High School in 1950. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps with several of his close buddies. He was always very proud to fly the Marine flag with the stars and stripes together on his flag pole. After his service to our country, he attended a dance and met who he claimed to be the prettiest girl that he’d ever seen, Joan Beverly Gould of Barre, Vermont. They were married on June 13, 1953
Paul and Joan moved to Northfield where Paul studied chemistry, mathematics, and geology at Norwich University. He graduated in 1957 and then went on to teach at Vermont Technical College, which he enjoyed very much. Over the years, he loved the chance run-ins with former students and catching up with their lives.
In the early 1960s, Paul worked for Rock of Ages as an engineer until he formed the Ramchem Company in the later part of the decade. He developed, patented, manufactured, and sold several types of epoxies and epoxy-related products to the Barre Granite Industry. For a period of time, Paul was flown to the top of New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain to perform crack sealing and slow the interminable weathering (and it should be noted that the Old Man did not collapse until decades after Paul’s work). Additionally, Paul’s epoxy was used on bridge decks and expansion joins within interstate systems in Vermont and New Hampshire as it was the only epoxy at the time to be flexible to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.
One of Paul’s passions was teaching water-skiing at the Lake Morey Inn on the weekends. His love of anything fast meant he had a boat that capable of pulling two barefooted skiers. Paul was not only one of the first barefoot skiers in Vermont, but he was also featured on the Wide World of Sports TV broadcast for this ability. Paul was also interested in trick and kite skiing, and he would perform both skills on Woodbury Lake on the 4th of July.
Paul was an avid tennis player and became close friends with the Champion of South America, Leonese Collis, with whom he co-wrote an instructional book on tennis. Paul’s private tennis court at his home on the Horn of The Moon, held some high profile matches with tennis pro’s as well as past governors of Vermont.
Paul’s true love was hunting and he achieved what few of us will today in this regard: a grand slam in Big Horn sheep and caribou; record class Polar Bear from across the international dateline in Siberia; Kodiak bear from Cold Bay, Alaska; a jaguar from British Honduras; and his name listed in the Boone and Crockett record book, a hunter’s dream. The list of trophy game Paul tracked down is long, and maybe you were lucky enough to visit his home to see these incredible mounts. Many generations of school kids in East Montpelier took field trips to view his trophy room.
Of all the animals he hunted, the elusive whitetail were his passion. In his prime, if you were a big buck leaving tracks in the snow, you were in trouble. Many 200 lb. bucks found out that he was a hard guy to fool and shake off. He had an uncanny ability to read a track and know what the deer were going to do before the deer did. He took great joy in passing these skills down to his sons and grandsons.
With Paul’s background in the Marines and his love for the outdoors, it landed him as a prime candidate in one of his life’s greatest task and accomplishments. Paul worked for the US Department of the Interior as an undercover agent where he infiltrated and ultimately exposed one of the largest poaching rings in United States history. Upholding the balance between humans and nature was something Paul felt strongly about, though most of us that knew him would say it was the adventures that this project would take him on that was the deciding factor for him to sign the contract.
“Don’t ever miss an opportunity to hunt”-Paul A Bagalio Sr.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joan (Gould) Bagalio; his brother, Peter Bagalio; his daughters, Grace Bagalio and Sabrina Milne; his sons, Paul Bagalio and Anthony (Tony) Bagalio; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Dorothy Bagalio, and his son, Dino.
Memorial and committal services to be announced late this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.