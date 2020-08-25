SWANTON – Paul A. Lykens, age 56, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Friday, August 21, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born in Colorado Springs, CO on November 2, 1963, the son of the late Ralph and Sally (Hatfield) Lykens.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Swanton and graduated from Missisquoi Valley High School. After graduation he worked at several locations including a local bakery in Swanton, a resort when he spent a small stint in Arizona, UVM Medical Center, the famous My T Fine, Mylan, and most recently the Swanton Motel. Paul enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, which is evident from his wide collection of CDs, playing BINGO and visiting casinos, and cooking where he most enjoyed trying new recipes and testing them out on his friends and neighbors. He will be most remembered in his community by his frequent walks around Swanton; although he seemed quiet, he was truly a social butterfly. Paul will be remembered by his family for his willingness to help others.
He is survived by his siblings Mark Lykens of Essex, Scott Lykens and his wife Patty of Swanton, Linda Lawrence and her husband Pete of South Hero, Eric Lykens of Essex, and Michael Lykens and his wife Kendall of Champlain, NY; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends who will miss him greatly. Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his nephew Kyle LaBelle.
Friends and family are invited to remember Paul at an open house on August 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the home of Scott and Patricia Lykens, 5 Broadway St., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Church of Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.