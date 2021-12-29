Patrick “Pat”  John Gillilan

A lifelong resident of Fletcher, Pat 53, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center with his daughters by his side. Where they had been every day prior to his passing. Pat also had his photos of his grandbabies close by and the collar to his beloved dog Emma in hand.
Pat was born on June 16, 1968 in Saint Albans Vermont to Mary J McGovern and Gordon F Gillilan. The first of three boys!
Pat attended BFA Fairfax and graduated in 1986. Throughout those years he made many memories! From dirt bikes, farming with family, and of course fast cars.
Pat worked several years at Fairfax Salvage along with working out of his own garage. Pat was always the one people would call on for a tow or with a mechanical question. He was always willing to lend a hand. Pat also spent many of days working alongside his brothers doing varies jobs.
Pat always had a project going but also appreciated the simple things in life.
Pat has built many motors and had an extreme love for anything involving speed. But his biggest love was for his daughters, Amanda and Taylor. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face then them. Pat was also a very proud grandpa to a grandson and two granddaughters. He called his grandbabies and his girls daily just to check in and let them know he loved them.
Pat leaves behind his daughters Amanda (Gillilan) Veren; her husband Judson Veren, and Taylor Mitchell.
Brothers Ken Gillilan and Jon Gillilan; his wife Amy Gillilan.
Grandchildren Jayden Pratt, Jordyn Pratt and Addisyn Veren.
Uncle Rex Gillilan; Aunt Eva Gillilan, Uncle Jake McGovern; Aunt Nancy McGovern, Uncle Tom McGovern; Aunt Sue, and Uncle Bobby McGregor.
The mothers of his daughters, Kerry Guyette and Julie Mitchell.
He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Including his cousin Matthew Gillilan (and his wife Samantha) , who was always like another brother.
Pat is predeceased by his mother Mary McGovern, father Gordon Gillilan, his cousin Christopher Gillilan and his loyal dogs Max and Emma.
Amanda and Taylor would like to thank anyone who has helped keep Pats spirits up the past few years. A special thank you to Tim Hathaway and family.
Per Pats wishes he will be going home! His remains will be spread at home, on family land, with his loved ones in the spring.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on March 12, 2022 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Fletcher Grange. Please come share stories and have a drink, in true Pat fashion.
