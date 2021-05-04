Patrick James Melling, 68, passed away peacefully at home in St. Albans, Vermont on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1952 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Patrick was a very creative, adventurous person. He was an accomplished musician, artist, sailor and chef. He taught at the New England Culinary Institute at all locations. He was known as the owner /Chef of “Diamond Jim’s Grill”, a bakery on Lake Street and for selling his bread as the “Guy in the Park” at the St. Albans Farmers Market.
He was quite daring and encouraged others to join him in his escapades. We all remember the times when he and Mark Lareau fastened sails on ice skates and skated from Lapan’s Bay to Samson’s Point.
He leaves his wife, Susanne and Harry the Dog. He is survived by his sister-in-law Gail Lareau, his brother-in-law, Mark Lareau and spouse, Diane, his sister-in-law Barbara Tenney and her husband Jonathan, his sister-in-law, Margaret Perrault and her husband, Maurice. He leaves his sister Catherine “Sam” Fiddler as well as his godchildren, Evan Gregory and Billy Kimes.
Patrick is predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father James and brother Michael.
A private family service will be held with Monsignor Peter Routhier officiating. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com
Memorial contributions in Patrick’s memory can be made to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt. 05478. The family wishes to thank the nursing, physical therapy and Hospice staff of Home Health who have cared and encouraged him over the years. A special mention to Shannon Harvey and Amanda Shappy of nursing and Sheree Martell and Heather Hughs of Hospice. We are grateful to Dr. Max Bayard for his care and support of Patrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.