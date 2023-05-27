Patrick Houghton Cross

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Patrick H. Cross, a dear friend, son, and valued community member of St. Albans, Vermont on May 22 at the age of 40. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
Patrick was born to Peter and Pamela (Bryer) Cross on July 11, 1982. A lifelong residence of St. Albans, Patrick attended SATEC and Bellows Free Academy before moving on to college at University of Vermont, California State University: Los Angeles with his best friend Corey Mitchell, and finally Vermont Technical College where he obtained a degree in Civil Engineering Technology. Patrick worked as a project engineer for Cross Consulting Engineers until he ventured out in 2015 into real estate, following his dreams completing housing renovations and operating rental units with incredible support from special friends Mitch and Carrie Rheaume along the way. He was always seen in his favorite cars driving from housing site to housing site in his Oakley sunglasses and Mercedes hat waving to his friends as he drove by.
Patrick married his wife Kelly (Vliet) Cross in 2015 and shared many happy years together. While living separately the past year, they remained best friends and shared countless wonderful memories together.
Patrick’s favorite place was Lake Champlain; grilling, boating, camping, creating giant bonfires, and watching sunsets with his family and friends by his side. He was always sharing his talent at family gatherings; an exceptional grill master in his time. He very much enjoyed summers on the lake and could frequently be seen on his jet ski or 4-wheeling around his property with his special cousin Katherine yelling “Go faster!”. He also cared deeply for his beautiful Himalayan cats who already miss him dearly.
Patrick grew up a die-hard sports fan cheering on his favorite hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens, whether it be at the Bell Centre or home on the couch. The Dallas Cowboys also had a huge space in his heart. In recent years he became a big Formula 1 racing fan, attending the races in Montreal with special friends each year, cheering for Lewis Hamilton and all things AMG. He also ventured out on the race track driving at Napierville, QC, Laconia NH, Las Vegas and most recently in California.
Patrick is survived by his wife Kelly Cross, his parents Peter and Pamela Cross of St Albans, mother-in-law and father-in-law Kim and Rick Vliet, Grandfather Trueman Bryer, Grandmother Evelyn Cross, Aunts and Uncles Shane and Michelle Cross, Jim and Charlotte Arkinson, Catherine Woelfel, and Steve Bryer, cousins Heather Arkinson and Matthew Rogers, Julie and Brent Malia, Andy and Nia Bishop-Woelfel, Cassidy Bryer and his young cousins that always called him “Uncle Pat”: Katherine, Alex, Billy, Lilli, Kenedie, Jonathan, and Jenna, as well as many close friends in the community. He was predeceased by his Grandfather Gerald Cross, Grandmother Therese Bryer and Uncle David Woelfel.
He will be truly missed for his kind heart, warm smile and witty humor.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Albans City Recreation Department PO Box 867, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 (franklincountyanimalrescue.org) in Patrick’s honor as he so loved his cats and his community.
Honored to be serving the family of Patrick Cross is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
