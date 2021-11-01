SWANTON– Patricia Prior Hubbard, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at The Villa in St. Albans.
She was born in Randolph on March 27, 1928 to the late Wallace Frank Prior and Thelma Mae (Patch) Prior, the oldest of six children.
Pat graduated from Randolph High School in 1946 and married Ralph Hubbard on June 18, 1950.
Along with her husband she raised four sons on their family dairy farm. A tireless worker, she always put her family needs first. Pat enjoyed attending local sporting events to support her four sons and eventually her grandchildren. She brought some of this same enthusiasm to following the Boston Red Sox as well.
She enjoyed quilting and baking, especially desserts and donuts, and her swim exercise group. Pat loved to dance, often teaching others to line dance as part of the Red Hat Society. She was a long-term member of the Franklin County Home Dem in addition to the Swanton Elementary PTA and MVU Boosters Club for a number of years.
She is survived by her four children, Dick Hubbard and his wife Barbara of Leland, NC, Jim Hubbard and his wife Jennifer of Swanton, Jeff Hubbard and his partner Kelly Hall of Swanton, and Bob Hubbard and his wife Maria of St. Albans; grandchildren, Cory Hubbard, Alex Hubbard and his wife Lori, Ryan Hubbard and his wife Morgan, Joie Hatin and her husband Chris, Jack Hubbard and his wife Danielle, Jake Hubbard, Rachel Berthiaume and her husband Erik, Tori Hubbard and her fiancé Justin Ward, Derek Heald and his wife Ashley, Ryan Heald and his partner Taylor Wells, great-grandchildren; Colton, Addison and Hadlee Hatin, Kinsley and Henrik Hubbard, Charley and Oliver Berthiuame, Declan, Maverick and Aubrey Heald, her brother Ronald Prior, sister Phyliss Paquin and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Carroll Hubbard and three siblings.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving support that Mom received over the past couple of years at The Holiday House and The Villa Rehab in St. Albans and Care Partners which she enjoyed going to as long as she was able.
Family and friends are invited to attend Pat’s Life Celebration events to include, visitation on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM and a funeral service at 6:00 PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will take place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00AM in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Rd, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be sent to the MVU Boosters Club, 175 Thunderbird Drive, Swanton, VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.