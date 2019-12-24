ELKTON, MD./ST. ALBANS — Word has been received of the death of Patricia Ann Loveless of Elkton, Md.
The daughter of Leo and Juliette Verret, and born Feb. 11, 1954, she was 65 years old. She was raised and educated in St. Albans.
She leaves behind siblings Michael Boivin of New Hampshire, Lise Gravlin of Florida, Jeanne Mayo of St. Albans, and Charles Verret of North Carolina.
She also leaves her children, Jason Rushlow of Barre, Vt., Martha Crabtree of Arizona, and Susan Loveless of Elkton, Md.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.