Saint Albans – Patricia “Pat” Ann Flanagan, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
Born in St. Albans on June 12th, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Doris (Rocheleau) Tarte. Pat was 82 years old.
On May 27th, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Albans, she married Michael J. Flanagan, who survives her. Pat was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Parish.
Pat was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. After staying home to raise her six daughters through their childhood, Pat worked at St. Albans Town school as a substitute teacher and many years at Branon’s Pools.
Pat’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and spending summers at their camp on Lake Champlain. You could often find Pat and Mike attending family sporting events. Pat was very competitive in sports and was always up for a challenge. Pat loved playing basketball and “claimed” she was the star of the Tuesday senior basketball group.
Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years Mike and their daughters, Sheri Sheehan (Jack), Kelli Schreiner (Rick), Lisa Manahan (Marty), Katie Sullivan (Pete) and Megan Gratton (Ray). She was also survived by her loving grandchildren, Eliza (Brandon), Myriah (Addison), Michael (Ally), Dani (Dylan), Sean (Courtney), Samantha (Christian), Isaac (Aliza), Ian (Leah), Ashley (Ryan), Kailee (Kyle), Mikayla (Mason), Cole (Sierra), Dawson (Molli), Parker (Halle), Jodie and Finlee and her great-grandchildren, Grant, Zoey, Alec, Lilly, Jacob, Sully, Sawyer, Kayden, Koen and Hunter. Pat is also survived by her sisters Barb Parent (Pierre) and Sandi Bushey (Tom), her aunt Stella Castine, and many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her daughter Jodi Flanagan, her brother Paul “Lefty” Tarte and his wife Helen, as well as her in-laws Freda and Michael Flanagan.
We would like to thank her primary care physician Sarah Owen, Carol and Bridget, and the entire Bayada Hospice team. Their support allowed Pat to rest comfortably in her home for the past few months.
Pat’s family will receive family and friends on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT.
A Mass of Christian celebration will be held on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street. St. Albans, Vermont.
Pat’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jodi Lee Flanagan Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 314, Fairfax VT 05454.
Honored to be serving the Flanagan family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
