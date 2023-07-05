Patricia [LaBelle] Jones

Born July 1, 1941, formerly of Swanton, VT passed away at her home in North Carolina, January 3, 2023. She was very active in the American Legion Women’s Auxillary being elevated to Vermont State President. She enjoyed people, traveling and gardening. A memorial gathering will take place at her interment in the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at 1:00pm July 17, 2023.

