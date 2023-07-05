Born July 1, 1941, formerly of Swanton, VT passed away at her home in North Carolina, January 3, 2023. She was very active in the American Legion Women’s Auxillary being elevated to Vermont State President. She enjoyed people, traveling and gardening. A memorial gathering will take place at her interment in the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at 1:00pm July 17, 2023.
Patricia [LaBelle] Jones
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Check out these photos from Milton and Essex as they competed in the 8/10 District 3 Little League All-Star Tournament at Cioffi Park!
-
Check out the photo gallery: Champlain and Browns River faced off in the 8/10 District 3 Baseball All-Stars!
-
Fish with a warden sessions offered for those seeking information on fishing regulations and techniques
-
Affordable apartment complex being built for older adults in St. Albans City is accepting inquiries
-
Wally and Natalie Good and Helen Short recognized for service with Northwest Vermont Medical Reserve Corps
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE...In New York, Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Saint Albans
86°
Sunny
87° / 65°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
82°
9 PM
79°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.