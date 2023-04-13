Patricia L. Knight

Saint Albans - Patricia Lorraine Knight a longtime area resident passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center with her loving family at her side.
Patricia’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans followed by a service at 11:00 AM.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
