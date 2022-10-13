SWANTON– Patricia A. Routhier, age 74, passed away on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in St. Albans on September 29, 1948, to the late John and Yvette (Begnoche) Ouimet.
Patty was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. Patty loved animals especially her four cats. She was very dedicated to her faith and being a member of the Lady of St. Anne’s. She completed her master’s in education and was a religious education teacher. She enjoyed family gatherings with all her children and siblings, especially around the holidays. She was an avid sewer who loved making tablecloths and curtains.
She is survived by her children, JP Routhier and his wife Moria, Eric Routhier and his wife Mel, Patrick Routhier and his partner Tammy; grandchildren, Olivia, Landon, Elliot, Faye, Nevaeh; siblings, John Claude, Janet Lucas and her husband Michael.
Besides her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Fr. Larry Ouimet.
Family and friends are invited to Patricia’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 21st, at 11:00AM at The Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
