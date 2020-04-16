ST. ALBANS – Pansy L. Gebo, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, at the Holiday House Residential Care Facility.
Born at home in Montgomery Center on November 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Jay Leon and Beatrice (Tevyaw) Kennett. Pansy was 94 years old.
Pansy was educated in Montgomery and Richford and moved to St. Albans in 1945. In 1947 Pansy married Walter R. Gebo, who predeceased her on September 5, 1995.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Gebo of Danielson, Conn., and grandchildren, Todd Robtoy, Amy Robtoy, Lynward Reynolds and Patricia Clogston, as well as nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Walter, Pansy was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Gebo on August 16, 2019; granddaughter, Melissa Wells; brother, Winston Kennett and longtime companion, Neil O’Brien.
Due to current affairs in our country, Pansy’s family has decided on a private graveside interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Assisting Pansy’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.