Pamela Greene

Pamela “Pam” Jane Greene, 72, of Franklin, VT, passed on August 17, 2023.
Pam was born in Franklin, VT on Friday, July 13, 1951, to Stanley and Ruth (Lemnah) Greene. Pam graduated from Richford High School, Miami-Dade Junior College with a degree in nursing, and Trinity College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the Humanities.
Pam’s Dad was a customs officer at the Morse’s Line border crossing in Franklin, and the family lived in the apartment in the Customs Station. When she was a young girl, she and her sisters would play “ring around the rosy” around the marble markers along the border, something which would never be allowed now.
Pam worked as a Registered Nurse, Director of a Community Health Center, Director of the State Economic Opportunity Office, Human Services Administrator, Assistant Director of Lund Family Center, Director of the Women’s Small Business Program, and Director of Justice and Mentoring at Mercy Connections, Inc.
In addition to her work, Pam was an active member of many boards and committees including Vermont Community Development Board, Vermont Literacy Board, Vermont Employee Ownership Center Board, Mercy Connections Board, Ethics Panel Committee on Research in Behavioral Sciences, State Board of Vermont Interfaith Action, the Mercy Ecology Board, and the Franklin Homestead Board. In addition to her board memberships, she also worked on sub-committees within these boards.
Pam was also active in her community. She was a member of the Franklin County Maple Sugarmakers Association and the Vermont Maple Sugar Maker’s Association. She was a member and officer of the Franklin Historical Society, member of the Lake Carmi Campers Association, the Franklin United Church representative on the Board of Franklin Homestead, chair of the Playground Fundraising committee, and co-chair of the committee to celebrate Jason McConnell’s 20th Pastoral Anniversary.
Pam was a Maple Sugarmaker along with her family. In retirement she realized her long-time dream of opening a small gift shop with the establishment of “Vermont Maple Gift Shoppe”.
Pam is survived by her loving life-partner, Dave, her sister Judy, her sister Nan and her husband Wayne, and her brother Jim and his wife Louise. She also leaves nephews; Caleb, and Tyler and his wife Megan, nieces; Kristen and her husband Steve, Betsy and her husband Rob, and Michelle. She was pre-deceased by her parents Stan and Ruth Greene and her nephew Keven.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 from 4 to 7 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 AM at the Franklin United Church, 5324 Main Street, Franklin, VT.
In lieu of follows please make contributions to Franklin Historical Society, https://www.franklinvthistorical.com/Donations.html or Mercy Ecology. https://mercyecology.org/ .
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
