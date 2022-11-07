NORTH HERO- Pamela G. Eaton, age 76, eldest daughter of David and Loraine Gates Eaton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on November 4th, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease.
Pam was a sixth generation Vermonter, born in Burlington, VT on December 13th, 1945.
Pam ruled the basketball court her freshman and sophomore years. Pam graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1963 and from Sheldon Academy of Cosmetology in Burlington. Her career began at Bill O’Brien’s first salon on main street. Later Pam found it much easier to open a salon in her home while raising her young family. Many wonderful relationships were made over her fifty-year career. Pam loved to ski at Smugglers’ Notch with her family. She was deeply involved in her community and her church, playing in the bell choir and always on many committees. Pam loved living on Lake Champlain, riding in her nephew’s boat, picnics on the beach, and working in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Pam was active in the Village Players, served on the Juvenile Court Diversion Board for many years, and was the favorite JP requested to perform weddings, which she loved.
Pam loved to travel. One of her fondest adventures was her long awaited trip to Napa to visit her son Spencer, then on to Hawaii to visit with her old childhood friend, Becky Mumley, in October of 2017. Pam loved riding with her son Jeff on his wood deliveries, and for many years, spent thanksgiving in Summit with Paul and family.
Over the last sixteen months, Pam loved her new apartment at Maple Ridge Lodge in Essex and was blessed with wonderful new friends and caregivers. We are forever grateful for their support, and during her last month at the Lodge, enjoyed the special attention of her grandniece, Alia Jenkins.
Pam is survived by her children, Paul Queripel (Alexandria) of Summit, NJ, Jeffrey Dubuque of North Hero, VT and Spencer Dubuque of Napa, CA, and Raymond Dubuque, father of Jeffrey, Rebecca, and Spencer; Pam’s only grandson, Christopher Queripel of Summit, NJ; sisters, Deborah Adsit (Robert) of Charlotte, VT, and Katheryn Shumway (Frank) of Swanton, VT; nephews, Matthew Spear of Isle La Motte, VT, Jesse Spear (Tammara) of Swanton, VT, and Daniel Spear (Courtney Poquette) of Essex, VT, Benjamin Gray of Ocala, FL, and David Gray of Georgia, VT; nieces, Carrie Jenkins (Christian), Sara Adsit (Tara), and Emily Adsit; grand nieces and nephews, Ethan Gray, Alia and Isaac Jenkins, Lana and Shia Spear, Remington Spear, Lewis and Margot McCuin Adsit. Pam also leaves behind many Gates and Eaton cousins whom she adored.
Besides her parents, Pam was predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca Dubuque, in 1994.
Pam will be sadly missed by her family, her church family, her yoga group, many friends, and long-time neighbors, Eileen and Richard Mitchell. Her memory will never fade and her loving, kind spirit has touched us all beyond words. We were all blessed to know Pam. A special thank you to the compassionate staff and caregivers at Maple Ridge Memory these last three weeks, and to the Hospice Nurses and team. Friends and family are invited to Pam’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00AM-12:00 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave. Swanton, VT 05488. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at the North Hero Methodist Church. US Route 2, North Hero, VT 05474. Interment immediately following.
If desired, memorial contributions in Pam’s memory, may be made to the North Hero Methodist Church C/O Robert Ayers, US Route 2, North Hero, VT 05474.
