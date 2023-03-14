Largo, FL - William (Bill) Orcutt, 81, passed away with his loving daughters by his side on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at home after a prolonged illness. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 1st from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT. Graveside service and burial will be private. Please visit mossfeaster.com for further information and to share your memories.
ORCUTT, William E.
