ORCUTT, William E.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches for a storm total of 6 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, the Adirondacks and western Champlain Valley. All of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to near impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Downed trees and powerlines are being reports, and scattered to numerous power outages remain possible, and may be exacerbated by increasing northerly wind gusts. Blowing snow is also likely, and may create additional travel impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&