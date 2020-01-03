ST. ALBANS — Ora Orville Hislop, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Born in Clarenceville, Canada, on December 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Gertie (Johnson) Hislop. Ora was 92 years old.
Ora worked on the family farm until it closed in 1990. He also enjoyed buying and selling used cars, dancing, and telling stories and jokes.
Ora is survived by his wife Rachel (Thibault) Hislop of 64 years, sister-in-law Betty Hislop, a good friend Charlie Reed, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth and Gertie, Ora was predeceased by his brother, John Nason and his wife Mabel, his brother Ted Hislop, Russel Hislop and his wife Theresa, his brother-in-law and best friend Ken Dolan Sr. and his wife Pat Dolan.
There will be no visiting hours per his request.