SWANTON/ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Olivette “Yvette” Desniege Champagne, 97, passed away on Thursday morning. June 11, 2020 at Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 65 Canada Street in Swanton. Interment will follow in the family lot at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street in St. Albans on Friday June 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Those attending calling hours or the Funeral Mass are requested to adhere to current Vermont COVID-19 guidelines including utilization of masks and social distancing and comply with the requests of funeral home staff and ushers.
Friends are encouraged to honor Yvette’s memory by spreading acts of kindness.
