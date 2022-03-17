Olive Ardell Lovelette

Saint Albans - Olive Ardell (Combs) Lovelette, a resident of St. Albans for 63 years, peacefully went to her heavenly home, with her loving family by her side, Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg, Vermont.
Born in Montgomery Village on April 16, 1930, she was the oldest daughter of the late Myles B. and Ardell R. (Greene) Combs. Olive was 91 years old.
Olive attended Richford High School. On January 16, 1948 Olive married the love of her life, Merritt E. Lovelette. They lived in Richford, VT, Houlton and Howland, ME before settling in St. Albans, Vermont. They were married 42 years prior to his passing on July 26, 1990.
Olive was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and her church. Her faith was an important part of her life, and played a pivotal role in bringing up her children. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in St. Albans, VT., where she served on the Memorial Fund, Diaconate Board, Flower Committee and was President of the Woman’s Union. For 14 years she was in charge of hosting the Red Cross Blood Drives at the First Baptist Church.
In her earlier years, Olive was employed at the former Doolins Department Store and Drinkwater’s Jewelers. For several years, she worked at Barbara’s Bouquet flower shop for her dear friend Barbara Clark. Later she was employed at Eveready until her retirement in 1990.
Olive will be remembered for the love, acceptance, humor, and wisdom she provided to anyone that crossed her path. Those who were lucky to know her always had an ear to listen and a warm hug waiting for them. She brought joy to so many and will be dearly missed.
Olive is survived by her two children: Merritt Darrell Lovelette and his wife Susan of Bryan, TX and Cheryl (Lovelette) Duplissa and her husband David of Derry, NH. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason Graves and wife Tamara Moxham, Jeremy Graves, Heather (Lovelette) Dotchel and husband John, Nathan Lovelette and wife Erica, Daniel Lovelette and partner Jeffrey Lindberg, Danielle Duplissa and significant other Charlie Birch, and Lindsey (Duplissa) Crawford and husband Matthew, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Wallace of Enosburg, VT, several sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Olive also leaves behind dear friends from the First Baptist Church and Heritage Lane.
In addition to her husband, Merritt, Olive was predeceased by a son shortly after birth, her oldest daughter, Darlene (Lovelette) Graves and her brother Arden Combs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans with Pastor Bill Simmons officiating. Prior to the service, at 10:30, the family will greet those attending. Interment will take place on June 20, at 10:00 am at Hillside Cemetery in Richford, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Olive to the Memorial Fund at the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress St, St. Albans, VT 05478.
The Family thanks the Brownway Residence staff, Bayada Hospice Care, Pastor Bill Simmons and Olive’s dear physician, Dr. Audrey VonLepel, for the attention and loving care they gave Olive during her illness.
Honored to be serving the Lovelette family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.