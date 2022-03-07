Olive Ardell Lovelette

Saint Albans - Olive Ardell (Combs) Lovelette, a resident of St. Albans for 63 years, peacefully went to her heavenly home, with her loving family by her side, Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg, Vermont.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 26th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans. Prior to the service, at 10:30, the family will greet those attending. Interment will take place on June 20th, at 10:00 am at Hillside Cemetery in Richford, VT.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.

