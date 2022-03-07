Olive Ardell Lovelette

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern
Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia,
Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Essex,
Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western
Chittenden and Western Franklin.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of mild temperatures, light to moderate
rainfall and snowmelt will lead to modest rises on area
streams and rivers. While widespread flooding is not
expected, forecast rises of 2 to 5 feet may be enough to
break up any thin river ice that has developed over recent
cold spells, particularly on central and northern rivers such
as the Au Sable, Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi and
Passumpsic. This could lead to the formation of ice jams on
these waterways, and/or foster sharper rises in the vicinity
of existing jams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.