Normand Harvey Blouin

We wish to celebrate the life of Norm Blouin as he reunited with his wife, Rita in eternal bliss. Born May 27th, 1929, to Joseph Alcide and Cecile Loretta Duquette. He married Rita Rose Choiniere in 1951. He attended Holy Angels School from kindergarten to eighth grade, and then attended one year of seminary in St. Jean’s Quebec and finished high school at St. Mary’s in St. Albans.
Norm was proud to be a graduate of Dale Carnegie course in 1966. He and his brother, Ron, joined their father in his grocery store business in 1960. He ran Blouin’s IGA in St. Albans, Swanton and Richford for over 40 years. He was active in Holy Angels Parish as finance committee member, choir member, singing and playing guitar during mass, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce, and served as Director. He also was the Director in the Vermont Grocer’s Association and went on to be President for two years. He also served as Director for the Cursillo.
Norm was predeceased by his wife, Rita, in December of 2020, nephews, Timothy Blouin and Andre Blouin and by his sister-in-law, Patricia Blouin and several relatives from Canada.
Norm leaves his four children, Pierre (Carol) Blouin, Dick (Donna) Blouin, Jo-Ann (Jim) Desnoyers, and Louise (Chuck) Fitzgerald, grandchildren are Ashley, Jenna, Emily, Ian, Jessica, Roxi, Justin, Nicole, Hillary, Caleb, Mariah and Katie as well as great-grandchildren, Eva, Lyla, Blythe, Natalie, Alaysia, Samuel, Cecilia, Elliott Rose, Violet, Liza, Ella, Emma, Harrison, Marley and Guinevere.
He is also survived by his siblings, Ron (Helen) Blouin, Terri (Don) Romano, Myrielle (John) McKinney, and Daniel Blouin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He retired in 1994, playing and singing at church, senior center and nursing homes. Norm and Rita enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their summer cottage on the lake. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked the bingo night for the K of C for many years. He was the recipient of the Spirit of America award and many other accolades.
Norm was very much loved by his family. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. Heaven is lucky to have him.
Norm’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, February 10th, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will be later this spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Norm’s family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Holy Angels Parish, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Norm Blouin family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
