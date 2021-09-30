SWANTON – Normand Eli Tarte, 91 of Swanton passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 29, 2021. Normand was born at home on the Oakland Station Road in Georgia, VT on November 21, 1929 to Sylvio and Lillian (Demers) Tarte.
Family and friends are invited to Normand’s Life Celebrations Events to include visitation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Lake Street, St. Albans, VT. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.
