ENOSBURG FALLS – Norman “Wayne” Wallace, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 89 Dickinson Ave, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. All friends and family will be asked to wear a mask inside.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on the back lawn at Spears Funeral Home along the Missisquoi River.
