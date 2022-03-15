SHELDON– Norman J. Kane, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home in Sheldon.
He was born in Sheldon on April 28, 1938 to the late Rufus W. and Yvonne (Lupien) Kane.
Norman was a lifelong resident of Sheldon. He attended Sheldon Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On August 10, 1963, he married Margaret “Peggy” Larose. Norman grew up and worked on his family farm in Sheldon, and other various jobs in the area that included, the Railroad, the pulp mill, and trucking for Nutrite until he eventually bought his own dump truck and started Kane’s Trucking. Norman loved to be on the road, he looked forward to day trips, joy rides, and taking his grandchildren with him in the big truck—junk food in tow. When he wasn’t behind the wheel he was puttering in his garage, or looking for a new project—he had an eye for spotting forgotten equipment in tall fields. He passed down his ability to fix just about anything to his sons and was always there to help them. Norman enjoyed watching wildlife around his home, maintaining his small gardens, and keeping his woodstove roaring. He will be remembered for his strong-minded personality, his love of milkshakes, and most of all, the love he had for his family.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Kane of Sheldon; children, Timothy Kane and his wife Sandra of Berkshire, Greg Kane and his wife Carol, and Jonathan Kane and his significant other Jaime Blake of Fairfax; grandchildren, Ben Kane and his wife Courtney of Berkshire, Kelly Johnson and her husband Cole of Berkshire, Amanda Mayo of Swanton, Jeremy Kane of Sheldon, Randy Mayo of MA, Amy Dufresne and her husband Jordan of Sheldon, and Tia Kane of Essex Jct.; great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Spencer, Nevaeh, Isaac, Isabelle, Landon, Kennedy, Emmett, and one on the way; sister, Theresa Gale of Sheldon; sisters-in-law, Claire Kane of Sheldon, Dorcas Larose of Berkshire, and Muriel Larose of NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Norman was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Mayo; brother, Donald Kane; great granddaughter, Mila Elizabeth Kane; and his beloved chocolate lab, Josie.
Family and friends are invited to Norman’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 117 Shawville Rd, Sheldon Springs, VT 05485.
For those who wish, contributions in Norman’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
