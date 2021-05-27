ST. ALBANS/LYNDONVILLE — Norma Lang Bushey, a former resident of this area passed away at her home in Lyndonville on Friday, May 21st, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Born at home at St. Albans Bay on October 24th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Cora (Shearer) Lang. Norma was 93 years old.
Norma was married to Leonel “Buck” Bushey, who pre-deceased her in 1997.
She was a 1944 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then was associated for many years at the former Franklin County Mental Health Services. Norma enjoyed cooking, reading, camping, singing, attending church functions and always was supportive of the local food shelfs. Most important to her was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her son, Dean Bushey and his wife, Dianne, of Ogunquit, Maine; daughter, Rebecca Prevost and her husband, Gerald, of Lyndonville; grandson, Troy Prevost and two great-grandchildren, Damien and Aaron Prevost.
She is also survived by her brother, Arnold Lang and sister, Eleanor Shepard both of St. Albans Bay and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Buck, Norma is pre-deceased by her brother, William Lang and his wife, Betty, sister-in-law, Marjorie Lang and brother-in-law, Ronald Shepard.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, Lake Road, St. Albans Bay with the Reverend Dr. James Koo officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, St. Albans Bay, Vermont 05481.
Honored to be serving the Bushey family is the Heald Funeral Home, where message of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
