BERKSHIRE- Norma Duffy King of East Berkshire passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 4, 2023 at the Northwestern Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late John and Marjorie Duffy of Milton, and the wife of Douglas C. King of East Berkshire.
Doug and Norma married on April 26, 1953 with lifelong commitment, a love which is never ending. They were together through the thick and thin, for seventy treasured years. They worked together day in and day out building their life and making their journey along the way. They have enjoyed a very full life together with many of their family and friends. The farm life consisted of hard work and commitment from them both, and with that they were able to retire early. She would bail hay in the summer or keep the books up to date and organized. She was always planning the days ahead and for retirement and the comfortable life forever on.
They spent the next 35 years in Florida at their winter home in the warmth and sun among many families and friends. When they returned home in the spring, they spent precious time together at home or at the lake. Norma loved the water above all, especially swimming. She also enjoyed cross country skiing, kayaking, golfing, and walking. She always provided three delicious homecooked meals every day, especially around the holidays with the big family gatherings. Norma and Doug traveled often out west and to Maine and had many fishing trips in Canada.
Family meant everything to Norma, and was always her top priority. She was a very talented artist, free handed many countryside paintings and landscapes. She sold much of her work to friends, galleries, and family. St. Patrick’s Day holiday was one of her favorites as it allowed her to celebrate her “Duffy” genes. In her final years “Duffy King Strong” was her motto of strength.
Norma is survived by her husband of 70 years, Douglas C. King who was her devoted spouse and caregiver; daughters, Marjorie Hammond and husband Donald, Sherry King and her fiancé Terry Lovelette; and son, Randall King; grandsons, Michael, John, Kyle Patrick Haggerty.
Besides her parents, Norma was predeceased by her siblings, Jim Duffy, Robert Duffy, Barbara Duffy Ryan, and Wayne Duffy.
“We will forever love and miss you mom, we will carry you forever. Mom you were our shining light.”
A special thanks to the NMC Staff, Cold Hollow Health Care, and the Enosburg Rescue for all the care, kindness, and helping it is very appreciated.
Friends and family will be invited to a graveside service to take place this spring.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.