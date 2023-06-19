RICHFORD - Noella G. Desautels, age 94, passed away on Thursday June 15, 2023 at Our Lady of the Meadows.
She was born in St. Theodore d’Acton, Quebec, Canada on December 25, 1928 to the late Joseph & Vitaline (Vincent) Fontaine.
Noella spent her time with her best friend and husband Jean, in the 60’s they owned a grocery store in Winooski. They moved many times over the years while they would buy a home and put some work into it and sell the home then move on to the next project. Noella enjoyed running the Bingo night at Dorion Hall with Jean. Family meant everything to Noella. In her later years she enjoyed sitting in peace and quilting. Noella was very involved in the church community at the All Saints Catholic Church in Richford, VT.
Noella is survived by her son, Paul Desautels and his wife Christine; grandchildren, Lauren, Katelyn, Emma, and Sophia Desautels; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Noella was predeceased by Monique Desautels, Aline Jobin, Marc Fontaine, and Roch Fontaine.
Friends and family are invited to Noella’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 6-8:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main Street, Richford, VT. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Noella’s memory may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main Street, Richford, VT, 05476
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
