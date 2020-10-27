RICHFORD – It is with great sadness, the family of Mrs. Naoma Ruth Cross, age 91, announce that she passed away peacefully, Friday morning October 23, 2020, in Richford, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Northfield, January 24, 1929 daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Cole) Bertrand. Naoma married Ralph Frederick Cross, September 16, 1946. Mr. Cross predeceased her December 18, 2002. She was a Station Attendant at Cross Arco in Denver, Pa., and then worked for many years in the Medical Records office at Kerbs Hospital. Naoma was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, and reading.
Naoma’s family, whom she leaves, are her son Ralph R. Cross of Wernersville, Pa., Rebecca Wonnacott of Fulton, Texas, Roberta Gebhard of Willow Street, Pa., and Robert Cross of Fort Worth, Texas, her grandchildren Gina and Eric Gebhard and Wendy Cannan, a great-grandchild and several step-grandchildren.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow in the Cross family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Resident Activities Fund at Our Lady of the Meadows, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT, 05476. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Naoma may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
