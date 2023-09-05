Nancy Thayer

The family of Nancy Louise Thayer, age 75, announces that she passed away peacefully, September 1, 2023, in Saint Albans, VT. She was born in Baltimore, MD., December 30, 1947 to Myron and June (Kauffman) Beatty.
Nancy was a proud graduate of Towson High School (MD.) class of 1965, and the Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1968.
Nancy married Richard Thayer, twice, the first time March 30, 1968 in Baltimore, MD., and the second September 15, 2001 in Isle La Motte, VT. Nancy worked as a Registered Nurse at the Lafayette Home Hospital in Lafayette, IN., the Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, CT., the Abqaiq Clinic in Saudi Arabia, Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD., and Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She retired from the Vermont Department of Health as a Nurse Epidemiologist, in 2018, after over 20 years of service.
Nancy had a Certification in Infection Prevention and Control, and was a founding member of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care. She published two books on Infection Control, and scores of articles in professional journals.
Nancy loved making her house beautiful, and entertaining family and beloved friends with her crystal, china, and silver. She loved her flowers, especially her Hydrangeas. Nancy was blessed to have enjoyed the love and companionship of many pets throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard Thayer of Saint Albans, VT.; their beloved daughter Deborah Thayer of Saint Albans, VT., sisters Kathleen Francis of Finksburg, MD., and Janice Bryant (Richard) of Cosby, TN., and niece Sarah Munzner (Eric) of Newport, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Myron (Mike) and June Beatty.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday, October 6th, 2023 at 6:00 PM in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Those wishing to attend may join the family beginning at 5:00 PM.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
