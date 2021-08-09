Nancy Marie Lahan Henry

(May 19, 1941 – August 6, 2021)
Nancy (Lahan) Henry was called home to heaven on August 6th, 2021. Nancy passed away at the Henry family farm in Alburgh, Vermont with her husband, Leo, their six sons, and her sister Margaret by her side.
Nancy was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Thomas F. Lahan and Fayetta Spencer Lahan. Nancy graduated from St. Anthony of Padua High School in 1959 and the State University of NY at Oswego in 1963 where she received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Frazer and Martin Luther King schools in Syracuse and in Union Springs, NY.
Nancy traveled to the farmhouse in Alburgh with her high school friend Yvette (Henry) Anderson where she met Yvette’s large family which included brother Leo who was on leave from the Army. Continuing with the career she loved, and exploring a new relationship, she moved to Vermont and taught at the North Hero Elementary school. Nancy married Leo R. Henry in September of 1969, and they raised their six sons on the same dairy farm.
Some of her special interests were music and singing. She was a member of the Oswego State Symphonic Choir and Arethusa Eta sorority. With Nancy’s love for children, she imagined writing children’s books one day.
Nancy always had a great love for her Irish ancestry and visited Ireland, also traveling to the Shrine of Our Blessed Mother Mary in Medjugorje, Yugoslavia. When Nancy & Leo were on a pilgrimage in Israel their marriage vows were renewed in Cana, by the Bishop of Burlington, VT. Nancy’s deep, Catholic faith was a pillar of her life. Nancy was an active member of the St. Amadeus parish and taught Catechism on Monday afternoons for years. She prayed daily and always prayed for the intentions of others. She adored her sons, her daughters-in-law, and especially her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years and their sons; Kevin and Willow (Loura), Jaden & Makennah; Andrew and Josie (Roslansky); Brendan and Elissa (Monahan), Carson; Stephen and Khara (Janssen); Anthony and Meredith (Barrette), Edie Fay and Norah; Damien, Emma; her brother Thomas M. and Phyllis (Esichen) Lahan, and her sister Margaret (Lahan) Jacob. Additionally, many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Thomas F. and Fayetta, stepfather Joseph M. Lahan, and brother-in-law, Kurt Jacob.
Friends and family are invited to Nancy’s Life Celebration to include the following events on Thursday, August 12, 2021. An open house will be held from 10-11:00 AM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 N Main St., Alburg. Nancy will be laid to rest at the family farm in the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwoods Road, Alburgh.
The family would like to thank all those that lovingly managed her care.
Donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to St. Amadeus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 49, Alburgh, VT 05440.
