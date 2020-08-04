ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Nancy L. Stevens, age 75, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite House, after a brief illness. She was born in Brattleboro, March 1, 1945, daughter of the late Francis and Wilda (Simonds) Raymond. Nancy worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Law Office of O’Neil, Kellner and Green. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and helping people. She will be remembered for her love of line dancing and jamborees, old country music, and the Boston Red Sox.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Kevin Stevens and his companion Sheri Reynolds of Waterville, Wayne Stevens of South Burlington, and Kelly Chastenay and her companion Charlie Soutiere of St. Albans, her grandchildren Nicholas Stevens, Madison Evans, Ethan Turner, Molly Turner, her great-granddaughter Hadley Rae Stevens, and a special niece Tina Cheney. She was predeceased by her parents and many brothers and sisters.
A Graveside Committal of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be made to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401, or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine Street, Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401.
