Nancy Elizabeth Wells

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches, isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes, especially Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow intensity increases overnight with moderate to heavy snow expected, accumulating an additional 5 to 10 inches before tapering off early Friday afternoon. At times, snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour. In addition, a brief period of sleet is likely across far southern Rutland and Windsor Counties this evening through midnight before changing back to heavy, wet snow. This may result in isolated power outages from snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&