Nancy Elizabeth Wells

Saint Albans - Nancy Wells, 75, slipped peacefully away with her beloved family at her side on the morning of February 1st, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Billerica, Massachusetts, on July 7th, 1946, to the late Warren R. And Evelyn (Bamberg) Davis.
Nancy saw each day as an opportunity to be of service or to just be kind to everyone. She was a woman of many talents who impacted the lives of all she met including friends, family, neighbors and students with her knowledge, wisdom and cheerfulness. Nancy embodied love and grace and was a positive example of the ideal wife, mother and grandmother.
She graduated from Billerica Memorial High School and went on to earn an associate degree in accounting at Bentley College, followed by a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Trinity College and her master’s degree in education at St. Michaels College.
During her twenty-five-year career at Champlain College, Nancy served as Chair of the Accounting Department and an accounting instructor. She also oversaw the establishment of a remote campus in the nation of Israel.
Nancy leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 54 years, Donald A. Wells; her daughter Kimberly Earl and husband Shawn: her son, Donald A. Wells Jr. and wife Andrea; as well as her grandchildren, Hannah Earl, Noah Earl and Katie Holzscheiter; her siblings Ralph (Barbara) Davis; Stanley (Marcia) Davis; Charles Davis; Nina (William) McEwen; Russell (Marie) Davis; Laura (Preston) Wiley; Stephen Davis; Sisters-in-law: Jane Davis, Nancy Davis, Janice Wells; Brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) Wells and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her grandson, Alfred John “A.J.” Holzscheiter: as well as her brothers, Warren and Gary Davis and brother-in-law Stanley Wells.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to many friends and West Vista neighbors who eagerly and cheerfully contributed their time during Nancy’s final days providing comfort and care to her and her family.
At the time of her death, Nancy was an active member of the Georgia Plain Baptist Church.
Per Nancy’s wishes, at this time no services will be planned. Her family will have a private celebration of her life this coming spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Vermont Chapter, P. O. Box 1070, Williston, VT 05495.
Honored to be serving the Wells family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.