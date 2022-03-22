Nancy Catlin passed away on February 16, 2022 peacefully at home after a long illness. Her son Wil and her sister Carol were by her side, providing care and support, along with other family members and friends.
Nancy was born February 6, 1935, daughter of Dr. Robert J. and Doris Catlin. She grew up with her sister Carol Catlin Pierce in Swanton and St. Albans, Vermont, graduating from BFA high school in 1953. Nancy attended UNH, UVM, Barnard College of Columbia University, Western Connecticut State University, and Florida State University earning degrees in education and psychology including a BA, MS, and PhD. She started her career teaching elementary grades, taught at several Universities, and worked as a psychologist in the school system and in private practice on the West Coast. She retired in 1997. Nancy headed West in a camper van in 1968 and subsequently made her home in Seattle, Washington and, most recently, Portland, Oregon. Though a Vermont girl at heart, Nancy relished city life. She made many close friends downtown, and with them regularly attended film festivals, concerts, readings, and art events around the Cultural District. She spent many mornings tending the Roses outside the Portland Art Museum with the Friends of the South Park Blocks volunteers.
Nancy travelled the world for work and leisure and enjoyed sharing, wearing, and displaying treasures discovered along the way. She appreciated art and design and had a wonderful flair for color and style. Her last trip was a riverboat trip down the Mississippi in 2021 with Gene Maier, her partner of over ten years. Nancy treasured visits overseas to Asia and Amsterdam to spend time with Wil and his family. She also enjoyed many trips exploring the Northeast with Carol and Tom, and nearby coastal getaways with multiple generations of the Maier family. Despite her many years on the West Coast and extensive travels, Nancy always considered the East her home and cherished her trips back to Vermont to spend time with her family, including large gatherings at the family camp on Maquam shore in Swanton. She was the family photographer and often the one to corral the troops for one last group shot prior to parting.
Nancy is survived by her son, Wil Catlin, and his family; her sister Carol Pierce, and her family; and her partner Gene Maier. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions: The Imani Project (Imaniproject.org)
