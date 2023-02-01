FRANKLIN - Nancy Beth Stanley Magnant, age 81, died January 29, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after facing pancreatic cancer with incredible grace, dignity, and strength.
Nancy was born to Dorothy Lily Gertrude Walsh Stanley and Robert Hammond Stanley on July 30, 1941 in Richford, VT.
She was raised on the Stanley family dairy farm in East Franklin. She developed her lifelong love of horses as a kid and spoke fondly of summer 4H camp. She started school in South Franklin and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1959.
She married Thomas Magnant on August 8, 1959, beginning their life together on Bridgeman View Farm in Franklin, where they raised their four children. As the kids grew and began to go out on their own, she too began new adventures. She worked for the U.S. Post Office, both as a mail carrier and clerk. Having gotten her kids through school, she went on to further her own education graduating from Community College of Vermont in 1986 with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts. She also worked at Missisquoi Valley Union High School and Holiday House.
Nancy always loved horses. After a long hiatus between childhood and raising her children, she got her beloved Squire in 2000, teaching her grandchildren it’s never too late to live your dreams. She enjoyed years of trail riding adventures with Squire and Daisy. Nancy also enjoyed quilting, knitting, and other handwork. Her family is the lucky recipients of many quilts and warm wool sweaters, socks and mittens, all made with Grammie’s love. She stayed active working with her horses, swimming and attending water aerobics classes at Branon’s Pool followed by coffee and breakfast with the ladies at Mother Hubbard’s, and gathering with the Lake Carmi Quilters and Red Hats.
Nancy was an active volunteer. She delivered Meals on Wheels. She served the Town of Franklin as Auditor, Library Trustee, and as a member of the Historical Society. In 2019 she received the League of Local Historical Societies and Museums Achievement Award from the Vermont Historical Society. She joined a program mentoring a young girl from her elementary to middle school years. Nancy enjoyed her time with students at Franklin Central School sharing her love of reading and working with the spelling bee teams.
Family was the focus of her life. She enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she loved attending their events. Gatherings around the family table were her greatest joy. We’ll miss her apple pies.
Nancy leaves her children and their spouses, Jane and her husband Robert Lynds of Barre MA, Rebecca and her husband Darryl Fleury of Deerfield NH, Timothy and his wife Martha (Parent) Magnant, and Peter and his wife Lisa (Langolf) Magnant of Franklin. She leaves her eight grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Kenny Matias, Brian Lynds, Matthew Fleury and his wife Leigh, Daniel Fleury, Danielle and her husband Korey Counos, Desiree and her husband Andrew Gratton, Mikaela and Benjamin Magnant. She leaves her greatgrandchildren, Greyson and Jackson Matias, Logan Gratton, Margaret “Maisie” Fleury, and Baby Counos arriving in the spring. She also leaves her sister, Phyllis Stanley Wright, sister-in-law, Aline Magnant, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Joan Magnant.
She was predeceased by her husband Tommy, her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Gwendolyn (Guthrie) Magnant, her brother and sister-in-law, Gary “Gar” and Sheila Stanley, brother-in-law James Wright, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leon Royce and Therese Magnant, brother-in-law, Claude Magnant, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bradley and Marilyn Magnant.
Calling hours will be Friday, February 3rd, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 323 Church St., Enosburg Falls, VT. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Franklin United Church, 5414 Main St., Franklin, VT.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Haston Library Fund in care of Haston Library, P.O. Box 82, Franklin, VT 05457.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
