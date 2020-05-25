GRAND ISLE – Nancy Alice (Manley) Bullis, 87, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday May 23, 2020, at The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington. Nancy was born in Burlington on February 20, 1933, the daughter of James and Gertrude (Mears) Manley. She graduated from Milton High School in 1951. On June 26, 1954, she married Frank Bullis in Milton. Together, they raised their four children on Savage View Farm in Grand Isle. Nancy loved her family. She enjoyed antiquing, trips to Maine in the summer, and their winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida, during their retirement years. In addition to her husband, Frank Bullis Sr., of almost 66 years, she is survived by her children, Cindy Nguyen and her husband Phung of Pleasant Valley, NY; Frank Bullis, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Hebron, Conn.; Dwight Bullis of Grand Isle, and Carolyn Bullis of Pocasset, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laurel, Blake, Sarah, Betsy, Mary, Tyler, Travis and Ryan and her great grandchildren Grace, Cole, Norah, Claire and Neill, her brother James Manley, Jr., and his wife, Lorraine, and her sisters, Betty McLane and her husband Al, and Jane FitzGerald, all of Milton, along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to
Champlain Islands Parent-Child Center, 114 South Street, South Hero, Vermont 05486, Grand Isle United Methodist Church, 12 Hyde Road, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458, or an organization of your choice.
Due to the current situation, a memorial service for Nancy will be postponed to a safer time when family and friends can gather.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com