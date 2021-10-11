HIGHGATE – Nancy A. Boyer, age 82, a lifetime resident of Highgate passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always said her kids and family were her world.
She was born in St. Albans on February 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel Baker. She was very close to her parents and devoted many years to caring for her mother after Oscar passed. She graduated from the former Highgate High School as valedictorian of the class of 1956. From a young age, Nancy knew she wanted to be a schoolteacher. She followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, Carolyn Baker, and her aunt Marilyn Baker and became an elementary schoolteacher. She attended the former Johnson State College and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Franklin County
school systems for 40 years with most of them as a 2nd grade teacher at the Highgate Elementary School.
Nancy met her husband, Romeo Boyer, of Rouses Point, NY on a blind date. They were married on February 19, 1966 at St. Louis Catholic Church. They enjoyed traveling together over the years to many places, and especially looked forward to their trips to Wells Beach in Maine, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and the Caribbean.
She enjoyed watching the wildlife around her home, walking on the beach by the ocean, going for car rides in the country, going to plays and completing word search puzzles. She enjoyed getting together with friends for luncheons and day trips. Nancy loved people and doing for others. She had a big heart. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Romeo Boyer of Highgate Falls; three children, Carolyn Drumheller and her husband Paul of Lovingston, VA, Jennifer Boyer of Highgate Center, and Stephen Boyer of Highgate Falls; six grandchildren, Matthew Drumheller, Patrick Drumheller both of Lovingston, VA, Anthony Airoldi of Swanton, Allyssa-Lisé Airoldi of St. Albans, Maryjane Boyer of St. Albans, and Blaise Boyer of Highgate Center; several great grandchildren; her brother, David Baker and his wife Cora of Florida; special cousin, Darla Beauvais of Florida; and lifetime friend, Pat Wells of Essex. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Ethel Baker.
Nancy was lovingly cared for at home by her devoted son, Stephen Boyer. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the Franklin County Home Health Agency especially Sophia and Dena.
Family and friends are invited to Nancy’s Life Celebration Events to include visitation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5-7:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Sheldon Springs.
For those who wish, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495.
