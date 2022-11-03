HIGHGATE - Myrna Ada (Mulheron) Flanagan, our beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Facility. She is now in the hands of the Lord.
Myrna was an excellent cook, she hosted many holiday meals as the matriarch of the family. She worked at Eveready Battery Company for many years. She enjoyed canning vegetables and going for walks.
She leaves behind her children, Donna Smith and her husband Paul of Highgate, Timothy Flanagan of Highgate, Valerie Hilliker of Highgate, Connie Flanagan of Highgate, and Janice Daudelin and her husband Roland of Swanton; her grandchildren, Lisa Gosselin, Kris and Kenny Smith, Kari Strong, Meredith Carr, Laci Flanagan, Jessa Bouchard, Schyler Bovat, and Shanley Flanagan; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Nelson Mulheron, Allen Mulheron, Morris Mulheron and Deborah Menard; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel (Minckler) and Arthur Mulheron; two sons, Ronnie and Billy; her brother, Thomas Mulheron; and her longtime companion, Robert Barnes.
At Myrna’s request there will be no services.
Myrna’s family would like to extend many thanks to all the staff at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Facility.
