ST. ALBANS — Myrle Morgan Vanslette Sylva was born on August 15, 1928, to John and Grace (Lemnah) Morgan in Enosburg. She passed away on November 3, 2019, with her family by her side.
She attended school in Enosburg and later moved to St. Albans. She lived in other places in Vermont, while never being far from Lake Champlain. She lived in St. Albans for about 20 years before moving to Our Lady of the Meadows two years ago.
The family is grateful for the caring and attention of the owners and staff that made her last years comfortable; also to Home Health and Hospice Care. We cannot thank you enough.
She was predeceased by Eugene Vanslette in 1955 and her second husband Walter Sylva in 1973; also an infant daughter, her sons Roy Vanslette, Michael Sylva, her siblings Fay, Myrth, Boyd, Phyllis, Wade, Bruce and June.
She leaves sons Eric Vanslette, Matthew Sylva, daughter Lisa Sylva, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.