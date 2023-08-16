Muriel “Micki” Codrington (Haugland)

Muriel Isabel Codrington
March 28, 1945 - August 9, 2023
On the morning of August 9, 2023, Muriel “Micki” Codrington passed away peacefully at the age of 78 years old.
Muriel was born March 28th, 1945, in Montreal, Canada to Thomas and Winnifred Haugland. Muriel graduated from Westmount High School in 1963 and later The Catherine Booth Hospital of Nursing in 1964. Muriel would go on to graduate from the Sherbrooke Hospital School of Nursing in 1968 completing her training to become a Registered Nurse. Muriel spent many years working as a nurse in obstetrics in Montreal and later teaching in Bridgetown, Barbados before moving to Highgate Springs, Vermont. Muriel spent the remainder of her working career as a psychiatric nurse for Franklin Grand Isle Mental Health and later Northwestern Counseling & Support Services where she retired in 2004.
In 2014, Micki made the hard choice to leave her beloved Vermont and join her family in sunny Phoenix, Arizona, where she enjoyed many years of close friendships with her friends Pam, Jan, Debbie, Rosalita, Rose, Harold and many others. No matter where Micki went, she was fast friends with anyone she came across. Micki had a unique gift to naturally learn all about you and leave you better than she found you. Whether on a plane, boat or a train, the beach or the grocery store checkout, Micki naturally attracted people and she would suddenly have a new friend you would think she had known for years. Always ready with a joke or perfectly timed wise crack, but also always ready with a word of advice or support, her personality was always infectious.
Muriel is predeceased by her father Thomas (Russ), her mother Winnifred (Winnie), her brother Tom and her husband Vere. She is survived by her son Craig Codrington, daughter in law Nichole and their three children (Morgan, Jackson and Quinn), her Daughter Cari Mezick and her husband Angus and their daughter Tayah Mezick, as well as her brother Bill Haugland and his wife Linda as well as nieces and nephews.
