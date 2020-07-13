ST. ALBANS — Muriel E. Tuper (Combs) passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 5 th at the age of 81.
Born March 10, 1939 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Burton Combs (of Richford, Vt.) and Margaret Adams Combs (Burnor of Fairfield, Vt.).
She was predeceased by several siblings with some being infants, Merton Combs, Caroline Rivers, Wayne Combs, Walter Combs, Kenneth Combs, Deborah Combs, Pearl Combs. Survived by siblings, Gene Combs, Joyce Thompson, Henrietta Combs.
She was predeceased by late husband Phillip Tuper of Fort Covington, N.Y. in 2001 (who served in Korean War).
Surviving children from her first husband Robert G. Sweeney (passed in 1994 served WWII Navy & Army) are Sherman & Jean Sweeney, Dale & Renee Sweeney, Rodney &
Jean Sweeney, Robert Sweeney, Becky & Ladd O’Brien, Susannah Sweeney, daughter-in-law Peggy Sweeney and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She graduated from Richford High School in 1957 and resided many years in Burlington, but lived majority of her life in Franklin and Orleans Counties.
Muriel resided at the Villa Rehab Center 7 Forest Hill Dr., in St. Albans City, VT 05478, where she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving Villa family and resident friends. For those who wish to make a financial contribution in Muriel’s memory, they can be made to the Villa Rehab Center, Attn: Activities Dept.
Immediate ceremony is private. Future open church memorial service and burial to be announced for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com