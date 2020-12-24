SWANTON – Morris “Sonny” E. Belisle Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in St. Albans on March 2, 1941 to the late Morris E. Sr. and Delia M. (Landry) Belisle.
Morris was a longtime Swanton resident. He married his lifelong partner and love of his life, Elaine (LaPlant) in April of 1963. They had two wonderful children to complete their family. Morris worked hard to provide for the family. He worked for the State of Vermont for over 40 years as the Agency of Transportation Journeyman and then transitioned to a position with the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce. He spoke highly of Matt who was a great friend and Welcome Center co-worker. Morris always loved to be called “Papa.” The family recalls many funny memories about Morris, most of them involved snowmobiling adventures and mishaps. He also enjoyed taking in and caring for stray cats, which he grew to love, flying model airplanes, CB radio chats, fishing and dancing the Jitterbug with his bride. He greatly enjoyed making bird houses. Morris also loved to tell stories, and he had a knack for joke telling. His family will never be able to listen to the Willie Nelson radio station without reminiscing about him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine (LaPlant) Belisle of Swanton; children, Laurie Belisle and Harold Garrett of Swanton, and Scott Belisle and Tina Fortin of West Swanton; two grandsons, Dylan, and Devin Belisle; siblings, Robert “Joe” Belisle and his partner, Mikiko Ochiai, Dennis Belisle, and Donna and Roger Hoyt; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Morris was predeceased by his grandparents, Edward and Leona who raised him; brother, Steven Belisle; and sister, Doris Meilleur.
Family and friends are invited to Morris’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 12-1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will be held in the spring.
For those who wish, contributions in Morris’s memory may be made to the St. Jude or UVM Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401, Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478, or a charity of your choice.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
