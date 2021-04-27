SWANTON — Morris “Sonny” E. Belisle Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Interment will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mill Street, Sheldon, VT 05483. Family and friends are welcome to join the procession and pass by the family farm. Those who would like to join can meet at the Goss Life Celebration Home, before 1:30 PM.
