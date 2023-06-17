SWANTON - Monique L. Lamothe, age 79, passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at her home in Swanton surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on April 28, 1944 in Frelighsburg, Quebec to the late Elie & Irene (Jette) Laroche.
Monique moved to the United States when she was just 14 years old and attended St. Annes Academy where she met her future husband, Norman. Shortly later she transferred to St. Mary’s School, but this did not deter Norman. Monique and Norman went on to get married on October 23, 1965 and spent 58 years together. Monique and Norman spent several years living in Vermont and Florida. She enjoyed dancing and skiing down the snowy mountains in her free time. She went on to own her own hair salon in St. Albans called “Monique’s Boutique” until she had her children, then her attention shifted to being the best full-time mom she could be. Monique enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her home, including Sunday dinners with her family. Monique will always be remembered for her infectious laugh that brought smiles to everyone around her.
Monique is survived by her husband, Norman Lamothe; their children, Michelle “Mimi” Price of Tamarac, FL, Mark Lamothe and his wife Erika of Swanton, and MonaLisa Schroeder and her husband Chris of Royal Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Savannah Lamothe, Brooke Lamothe, Natascha Schroeder, and Braxton Schroeder; sister, Jeannine Guillette; sister-in-law, Jermaine Laroche; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Monique was predeceased by her sisters, Francine Laroche, Paulette Laroche, and Guy Laroche; son- in-law, James Price; and brother-in-law, Marcel Guillette.
Friends and family are invited to Monique’s Life Celebration on Thursday June 22, 2023 to include visitation from 4-5:00 PM with a memorial service starting at 5:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Monique’s memory may be made to Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, 6521 Carol St, Loxahatchee, FL 33470.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
