FRANKLIN- Monique J. Rainville (Memére, Mom), 87, a longtime cornerstone of the Franklin community passed away Friday September 8th, 2023 with her loving family by her side.
Memére was born in St. Albans on June 17th 1936 of the late Ernest and Eva (Trahan) Bouchard. She grew up on her family farm in Highgate, attended school at St. Anne’s in Swanton, and graduated from Highgate High School in 1954. Three months later on October 2nd 1954 she married the love of her life Lucien Rainville (Pop) who predeceased her on June 6th 2003.
For many years Monique and Lucien along with their beloved children operated their family farm in Franklin. Their legacy and love for farming will live on through their children Rolland and Mark and their three grandchildren Brad, Blake, and Beau Rainville.
Memére was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren. Her kitchen was open to all who were hungry, especially to her grandchildren. When they would call in the morning to come up and see her, she was always ready to whip up a batch of her famous “panicakes”. She always made sandwiches for her boys, especially tuna fish for Brad. She loved watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, she never missed a game. Mom loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved her crosswords and completing puzzles with her family in the winter time. Her quick wit and tongue and cheek personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Memére was a dedicated member of the Franklin Rescue as a volunteer EMT for 31 years of service. She patched up many of her family, friends, and community members from her dining room table. She enjoyed working at town meeting day and at the polls, checking names. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Parish in Franklin, Catholic Order of Foresters, and she was in home dem and taught religion classes at St. Mary’s in Franklin.
Monique leaves her children and grandchildren, Claude Rainville, and son John David, Anne Marie Chates, her husband Eric, and stepchildren Nick, Nathan, and Bryan. Rolland Rainville, and daughter Eva Rainville, Mark Rainville and his significant other Diane, and children Brandi, Bradley, Blake, and Beau Rainville and his fiancé Victoria. Julie Rivers, and her husband Chad, and children Jacey, her significant other Zak, and Alan. Pierre Rainville, his wife Lisa, and their children Katie, her fiancé Cody, Kylie, her husband Brendon, and Kolby. Susan Rainville. Her great grandchildren Connor Boissonneault, Camden Boissonneault, Paityn Rainville, Dartanyon LaCroix and Adelia Palchak, Morrasia Rice, John David Jr Rainville, Caleb Rainville, Joseph Rainville, and Dakota Rainville, and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She also leaves her sister Rollande and her husband Robert Roy, her sister Marie and her husband Edward Belisle. Her sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Marcel Begnoche. Sister and brother-in-law Joachim and Lorraine Rainville. Brother-in-law Andre Laroche (Mary Anne).
In addition to her parents Ernest and Eva (Trahan) Bouchard, Monique was predeceased by her husband Lucien Rainville, her son Alan Paul Rainville and daughter-in-law Donna Rainville, her grandsons Brandon Rainville and Barry Rice, her brother and sister-in-law Norbert and Madeline Rainville, sister and brother-in-law Mary Jane and Marcel Benoit, her brother and sister-in-law Hector and Bernadette Tremblay, her sister and brother-in-law Cecile and Paul Bouchard, and sister-in-law Mae Anne Laroche.
Family and friends are invited to Monique’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5-8:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin Street Highgate Center, VT 05459 with interment to follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Highgate Center.
Donations in Monique’s memory may be made to the Franklin Fire Department, 5154 Main St, Franklin, VT 05457 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 20 Trafalgar Square, Suite 447 Nashua, NH 03063.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
